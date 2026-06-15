Tableaux LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Tableaux LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,096,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $539.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.13 and a 200 day moving average of $563.19. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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