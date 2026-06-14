Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,192 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $90,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $331.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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