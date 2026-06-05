Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,887 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 25,669 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.20% of Textron worth $30,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 804.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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