The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,093,346 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 287,038 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Home Depot worth $1,408,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $429,648,000 after buying an additional 852,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $284,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $310.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day moving average of $347.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here