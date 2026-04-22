The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 215,826 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 3.57% of Simply Good Foods worth $66,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company's stock.

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Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.Simply Good Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Key Stories Impacting Simply Good Foods

Here are the key news stories impacting Simply Good Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announces cost‑savings program and corporate realignment intended to stabilize margins and accelerate a return to growth; management framed the actions as a strategic “reset” and highlighted expected efficiency improvements. Read More.

Company announces cost‑savings program and corporate realignment intended to stabilize margins and accelerate a return to growth; management framed the actions as a strategic “reset” and highlighted expected efficiency improvements. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management reshuffle and realignment announced April 20–21 intended to streamline decision making; investors sometimes reward clear executive actions that accompany cost plans. Read More.

Management reshuffle and realignment announced April 20–21 intended to streamline decision making; investors sometimes reward clear executive actions that accompany cost plans. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction was mixed: shares jumped ~7% intraday after the announcements despite weak Q2 results and lowered 2026 sales guidance — suggesting traders were responding to the cost/leadership actions rather than the near‑term top‑line outlook. Read More.

Market reaction was mixed: shares jumped ~7% intraday after the announcements despite weak Q2 results and lowered 2026 sales guidance — suggesting traders were responding to the cost/leadership actions rather than the near‑term top‑line outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud shareholder investigations were announced this week (Kirby McInerney, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Howard G. Smith, Frank R. Cruz and others), alleging misleading disclosures around expansion (OWYN) and linking those issues to a sharp prior share decline — this legal overhang is likely the main driver of selling pressure. Read More.

Multiple securities‑fraud shareholder investigations were announced this week (Kirby McInerney, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Howard G. Smith, Frank R. Cruz and others), alleging misleading disclosures around expansion (OWYN) and linking those issues to a sharp prior share decline — this legal overhang is likely the main driver of selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Separate alerts highlight that expansion execution issues prompted an ~18% stock drop and spurred additional law‑firm outreach to harmed investors — increased litigation risk and related uncertainty tend to pressure valuation and deter longer‑term buyers. Read More.

Simply Good Foods Profile

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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