The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 244.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 85,845 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $168.42 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here