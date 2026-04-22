The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,312 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $84,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.53.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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