The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,230 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $74,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,487,918,000 after acquiring an additional 790,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,462,645,000 after buying an additional 254,626 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,448,474,000 after buying an additional 515,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $89.61 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.53.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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