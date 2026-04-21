Ticino Wealth Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Onto Innovation comprises 1.2% of Ticino Wealth's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts: Sign Up

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $297.05 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day moving average is $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $303.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.60%.The business had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Onto Innovation's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $300.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Onto Innovation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Onto Innovation wasn't on the list.

While Onto Innovation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here