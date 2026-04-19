Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,624 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $44,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.61.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $400.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50 day moving average is $389.71 and its 200 day moving average is $422.73. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.79 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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