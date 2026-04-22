Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,035 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after acquiring an additional 347,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after acquiring an additional 322,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,360,045,000 after acquiring an additional 168,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,809,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE JPM opened at $313.29 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.37 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.76. The stock has a market cap of $840.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.16.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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