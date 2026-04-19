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Trivium Point Advisory LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Strive, Inc. $ASST

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Strive logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new stake of 140,010 shares in Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) in Q4, valued at approximately $103,000.
  • Strive reported quarterly EPS of ($4.73), with a negative ROE of 122.88% and an extreme negative net margin (−7,335%), and the stock is highly volatile (52‑week range $7.02–$268.40, beta 15.29).
  • CFO Benjamin Pham bought 7,900 shares at $8.23 (~$65,017), and analysts show a consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $19.33 while institutional ownership sits around 5.52%.
  • Interested in Strive? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strive in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,593,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,296,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strive in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASST opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 15.29. Strive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $268.40.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strive had a negative return on equity of 122.88% and a negative net margin of 7,335.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Benjamin Pham purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $65,017.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 7,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,017. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASST shares. Zacks Research upgraded Strive to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Strive in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Strive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASST

Strive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Strive (NASDAQ:ASST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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