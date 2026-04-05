Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $14.29 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 160,795 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock, valued at approximately $14,285,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.78. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.39%.Louisiana-Pacific's revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $1,264,882.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 461,719 shares in the company, valued at $41,226,889.51. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,330,177.46. The trade was a 105.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,781. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

Further Reading

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