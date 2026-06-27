Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $8.13 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,986 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.61.

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Trending Headlines about Salesforce

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Salesforce Stock Up 5.4%

NYSE:CRM opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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