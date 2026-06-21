Up Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Up Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,269,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 9.2% of Up Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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