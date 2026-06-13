Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 5,713 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,626 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,511,888,000 after purchasing an additional 307,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,468,162 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,379,567,000 after acquiring an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,378,707,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,922,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,033,669,000 after purchasing an additional 499,009 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.59.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $337,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 127,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,058,999.14. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,507,694. This trade represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 176,226 shares of company stock valued at $65,900,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.3%

CDNS opened at $384.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.32 and a 200 day moving average of $318.73. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $416.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cadence Design Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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