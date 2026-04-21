Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,602 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 852.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Veralto from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

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