Vest Financial LLC Buys 5,415 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,822 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2%

DIS stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $88.56 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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