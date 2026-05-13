VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 45,400 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 147,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $150.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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