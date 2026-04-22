Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 343.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 6.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Visa were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,475,403,000 after buying an additional 530,995 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,253,224,000 after buying an additional 399,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,067,032,000 after buying an additional 1,298,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,418,387 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,873,794,000 after buying an additional 108,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $309.84 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $562.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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