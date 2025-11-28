Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,017,859 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 199,143 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.49% of Visa worth $3,201,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 288,093 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $100,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of V stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $339.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.42. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

