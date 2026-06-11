ING Groep NV Has $223,000 Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 23,069 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 118,210 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.64.

View Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ COO opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted The Cooper Companies as a strong long-term growth name, with Zacks calling it a top growth stock and Seeking Alpha noting potential for an analyst upgrade as valuation improves. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted The Cooper Companies as a strong long-term growth name, with Zacks calling it a top growth stock and Seeking Alpha noting potential for an analyst upgrade as valuation improves. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary also pointed to the company’s demand growth and prior quarterly earnings beat, which can reinforce confidence in revenue momentum. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary also pointed to the company’s demand growth and prior quarterly earnings beat, which can reinforce confidence in revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that Cooper has strong revenue growth, especially in CooperVision, but also said litigation charges tied to embryo culture media recalls have weighed on reported profitability; these issues do not appear to change the long-term outlook materially. Article Title

One article noted that Cooper has strong revenue growth, especially in CooperVision, but also said litigation charges tied to embryo culture media recalls have weighed on reported profitability; these issues do not appear to change the long-term outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: Some analysis still argues The Cooper Companies needs stronger return on equity and profit margins, which may temper enthusiasm despite solid sales trends. Article Title

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

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