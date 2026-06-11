JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 591,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.78% of Jabil worth $429,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 219 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $352.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.48. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $384.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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