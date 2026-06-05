Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 8,121 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,558 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health’s latest move is being seen as another win for Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect ecosystem, strengthening its position in the chronic weight-management market and potentially expanding access to patients using Lilly’s obesity treatments. Article Title

CVS Health’s latest move is being seen as another win for Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect ecosystem, strengthening its position in the chronic weight-management market and potentially expanding access to patients using Lilly’s obesity treatments. Positive Sentiment: WW International said its WeightWatchers Med+ program is now available through LillyDirect, which could help broaden the reach of GLP-1-based weight-loss care and reinforce demand around Eli Lilly’s obesity franchise. Article Title

WW International said its WeightWatchers Med+ program is now available through LillyDirect, which could help broaden the reach of GLP-1-based weight-loss care and reinforce demand around Eli Lilly’s obesity franchise. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly’s $1.9 billion partnership with Ascidian Therapeutics adds another growth avenue outside obesity, signaling continued investment in genetic medicine and kidney-disease therapies that could diversify future revenue. Article Title

Eli Lilly’s $1.9 billion partnership with Ascidian Therapeutics adds another growth avenue outside obesity, signaling continued investment in genetic medicine and kidney-disease therapies that could diversify future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Multiple commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a buy and noted continued strength in its obesity, gene-editing, vaccine, and cancer pipelines, which may be supporting investor sentiment. Article Title

Multiple commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a buy and noted continued strength in its obesity, gene-editing, vaccine, and cancer pipelines, which may be supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several market-watchlist and “stock of the day” articles kept Eli Lilly in the spotlight, but they did not add material new fundamentals beyond broader bullish coverage. Article Title

Several market-watchlist and “stock of the day” articles kept Eli Lilly in the spotlight, but they did not add material new fundamentals beyond broader bullish coverage. Negative Sentiment: The Ascidian deal was also reported alongside a stock dip in one headline, suggesting some investors may be cautious about the size of Lilly’s acquisition and partnership spending even as they like the strategic logic. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,125.00 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $970.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,012.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,149.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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