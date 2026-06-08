Wabtec $WAB Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,794 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Wabtec were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 208.7% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 11.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,097 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wabtec Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WAB opened at $260.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wabtec has a one year low of $184.26 and a one year high of $275.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.51.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total transaction of $970,624.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,722.67. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.77, for a total value of $306,764.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,648,083.82. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 66,028 shares of company stock valued at $17,639,883 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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