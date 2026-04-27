Weber Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $1.45 Million in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. $TMCI

Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 589,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Treace Medical Concepts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Weber Capital Management LLC ADV's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 0.93% of Treace Medical Concepts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMCI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth $491,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 35.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 116,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 133,241.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 18.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 256.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 97,729 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.76 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 59.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions. The company's flagship product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, addresses the underlying joint instability that causes bunion deformity through a patented, multi-plane correction approach. The system combines proprietary instrumentation, fixation plates, and a comprehensive surgical protocol designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.

The Lapiplasty System has received clearance from the U.S.

Further Reading

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