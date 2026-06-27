Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.59 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,297 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 63,635 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE CRM opened at $158.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.32 and a 1-year high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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