Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,135 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $141.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimberly-Clark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimberly-Clark wasn't on the list.

While Kimberly-Clark currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here