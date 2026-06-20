WMS Group LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

WMS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of WMS Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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