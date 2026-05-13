World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in McDonald's were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in McDonald's by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in McDonald's by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $274.97 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $307.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.98 and a 1-year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,364 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,006. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald's announced a landmark naming-rights deal with the Chicago Fire Football Club, with a new stadium set to open in 2028 as “McDonald’s Park.” The partnership expands the company’s Chicago presence, includes a flagship restaurant, and adds community-focused programming that could support brand visibility over the long term. Article Title

McDonald's announced a landmark naming-rights deal with the Chicago Fire Football Club, with a new stadium set to open in 2028 as “McDonald’s Park.” The partnership expands the company’s Chicago presence, includes a flagship restaurant, and adds community-focused programming that could support brand visibility over the long term. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces noted that McDonald’s remains a defensive, value-oriented fast-food leader, with some analysts saying it could still gain market share despite macro headwinds. These reports are supportive of the long-term investment case but do not represent a near-term catalyst. Article Title

Several commentary pieces noted that McDonald’s remains a defensive, value-oriented fast-food leader, with some analysts saying it could still gain market share despite macro headwinds. These reports are supportive of the long-term investment case but do not represent a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted that McDonald’s stock has fallen to a weak technical level and may be trying to stabilize, while some investors argue the shares now look undervalued after a solid Q1 earnings beat. This suggests valuation support, but not necessarily an immediate rebound. Article Title

Other articles highlighted that McDonald’s stock has fallen to a weak technical level and may be trying to stabilize, while some investors argue the shares now look undervalued after a solid Q1 earnings beat. This suggests valuation support, but not necessarily an immediate rebound. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on McDonald’s to $305 from $325, adding to recent analyst caution and reinforcing concerns that sales growth may be cooling. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered McDonald's from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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