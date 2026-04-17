Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,243 shares of company stock valued at $50,184,855. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.8%

AMD stock opened at $278.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $279.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.03.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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