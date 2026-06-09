Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 553.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,947 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,613,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,126 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $666,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $323,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $335,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 target price on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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