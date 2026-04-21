Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 272,247 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564,623 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 272,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of eBay worth $49,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 70.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of eBay by 48.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of eBay from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $107.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

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