Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,084 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 18,730 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,301 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $38,523,000 after buying an additional 50,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $205.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $451.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. Gartner's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gartner from $180.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $185.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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