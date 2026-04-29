FrontView REIT (FVR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect FrontView REIT to post earnings of ($0.0230) per share and revenue of $17.3050 million for the quarter. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 million. FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect FrontView REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FrontView REIT Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FVR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. 11,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,747. The company has a market capitalization of $393.19 million, a PE ratio of -79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. FrontView REIT has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. FrontView REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -390.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FrontView REIT by 2,897.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,933 shares of the company's stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 407,858 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 760,883 shares of the company's stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 592,940 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,812 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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