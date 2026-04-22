Free Trial
â†’ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

FY2026 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Issued By Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
K92 Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 45.38%.The business had revenue of C$234.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$30.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$35.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of C$38.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNT

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$25.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.54. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.70. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$12.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.28.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in K92 Mining Right Now?

Before you consider K92 Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and K92 Mining wasn't on the list.

While K92 Mining currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines