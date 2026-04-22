FY2026 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Issued By Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

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K92 Mining (TSE:KNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 45.38%.The business had revenue of C$234.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$30.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$35.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of C$38.88.

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K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$25.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.54. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.70. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$12.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.28.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022.

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