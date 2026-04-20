Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNDI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,840 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a China-based manufacturer focused on the design, development and production of electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and charging infrastructure. The company offers a range of small, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) under its own brand and supplies key components—including battery packs and electric drive systems—to automotive partners. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Kandi is engaged in the development and operation of charging stations and battery-swap facilities intended to support EV adoption in urban environments.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, Kandi began its operations producing all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-road products.

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