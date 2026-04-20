Free Trial
→ Trump launches new “Manhattan Project” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Lithium Americas' (LAC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Lithium Americas logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wedbush reaffirmed a Neutral rating on Lithium Americas and set an $8.00 price target, implying roughly a 65% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst consensus is a Hold with a $5.71 average target; ratings are mixed (2 Buys, 8 Holds, 1 Sell), showing no clear analyst conviction.
  • Lithium Americas reported an earnings miss (EPS of -$0.37 vs. -$0.04 expected), and the stock trades around $4.84 with a 52-week range of $2.47–$10.52 and a ~$1.68B market cap.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush's price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.26% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Lithium Americas to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $4.84 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,253.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,496 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver‐based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high‐purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas' two flagship projects are the Cauchari‐Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lithium Americas Right Now?

Before you consider Lithium Americas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lithium Americas wasn't on the list.

While Lithium Americas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

White House Watchlist: 3 Stocks Trump Could Take a Stake In Next
White House Watchlist: 3 Stocks Trump Could Take a Stake In Next
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Covered a Ton of Stocks—Here Are the Best Buying Setups
We Covered a Ton of Stocks—Here Are the Best Buying Setups
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines