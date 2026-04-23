Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $2.6972 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $441.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.30. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $502.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,570,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $601,899,000 after purchasing an additional 257,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,448,079 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $555,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $568,930,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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