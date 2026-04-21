NeoGenomics (NEO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of $0.0060 per share and revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.25 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.72. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.86.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,727 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 912,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,352 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 80,348 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,035,063 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $118,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,794 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company's core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

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