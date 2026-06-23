NIKE (NKE) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect NIKE to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $10.8480 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NIKE Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. NIKE has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This trade represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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