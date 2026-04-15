Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching - April 15th

Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, and Upstart are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Artificial intelligence stocks" are shares of companies that develop, deploy, or meaningfully monetize AI technologies—including chipmakers, software firms, cloud providers, and businesses using AI to enhance products or operations. For investors, these stocks offer targeted exposure to potential AI-driven growth but also carry heightened risks from rapid technological change, intense competition, regulatory uncertainty, and valuation volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

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Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

See Also

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