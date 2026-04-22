Pulmonx (LUNG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Pulmonx to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $20.4310 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 59.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 67,813 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $96,972.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,409,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,600.73. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 98,265 shares of company stock valued at $140,519 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.38.

View Our Latest Report on Pulmonx

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company's flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

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