Q2 EPS Estimate for Hooker Furnishings Decreased by Analyst

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti cut their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings' current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOFT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hooker Furnishings currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 2.5%

HOFT opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at $2,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,127 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,066,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hooker Furnishings's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.11%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company's operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

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