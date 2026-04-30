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Research Solutions (RSSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
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Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Research Solutions to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $12.3720 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Research Solutions had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect Research Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $81.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.77. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSSS. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Research Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RSSS

Institutional Trading of Research Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,979 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company's stock.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: RSSS is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company's flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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