Scotiabank Has Bearish Estimate for BRP FY2027 Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. The consensus estimate for BRP's current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BRP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.67.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Up 0.1%

DOO opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOO. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,701,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from BRP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP's payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, designs, manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and propulsion systems for recreational and utility use. The company traces its roots to the Bombardier family and the early development of the snowmobile, and it operates as a global manufacturer of recreational vehicles and related technologies.

BRP’s product portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft and sport boats, off-road vehicles (including all-terrain and side-by-side models) and three‑wheel on‑road vehicles.

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