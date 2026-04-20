Sidoti Lowers Earnings Estimates for Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings' current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings' Q4 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Hooker Furnishings had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.The company had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company's stock.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hooker Furnishings's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.11%.

Hooker Furnishings News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hooker Furnishings this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management authorized a share buyback program of up to $5 million and noted new Margaritaville product shipments will begin in the second half of fiscal 2027 — a direct capital-return action and a growth trigger that can support the share price. MSN: Buyback & Margaritaville Shipments

Management authorized a share buyback program of up to $5 million and noted new Margaritaville product shipments will begin in the second half of fiscal 2027 — a direct capital-return action and a growth trigger that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Hooker reported EPS of $0.08 for Q4 vs. consensus $0.05, beating estimates — a near-term positive surprise that likely supported the stock. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Hooker reported EPS of $0.08 for Q4 vs. consensus $0.05, beating estimates — a near-term positive surprise that likely supported the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The board’s compensation committee approved 2026 base salary and incentive program changes — routine governance news that could affect cost structure and executive alignment but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. TipRanks: Executive Pay Update

The board’s compensation committee approved 2026 base salary and incentive program changes — routine governance news that could affect cost structure and executive alignment but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and call highlights are available (earnings call discussion of demand, inventory, and turnaround plans). These provide detail for investors but contain no new headline catalysts beyond the results and strategic commentary. InsiderMonkey: Earnings Call Transcript

Multiple transcripts and call highlights are available (earnings call discussion of demand, inventory, and turnaround plans). These provide detail for investors but contain no new headline catalysts beyond the results and strategic commentary. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: Q4 sales were $66.98M vs. consensus $74.89M, highlighting weaker top-line demand that offsets the EPS beat and raises questions about sustainability of profits. MarketBeat: Revenue Miss & Financials

Revenue missed expectations: Q4 sales were $66.98M vs. consensus $74.89M, highlighting weaker top-line demand that offsets the EPS beat and raises questions about sustainability of profits. Negative Sentiment: Company still shows negative net margin and reported heavy losses over the period (negative ROE and full-year weakness noted), which keeps valuation and turnaround risk elevated despite cost cuts. TipRanks: Turnaround vs. Losses

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company's operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

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