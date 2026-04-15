SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 612,015 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 400,814 call options.

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Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 293,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock worth $618,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,515,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Read Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 64,620,285 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,363,805. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 2.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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