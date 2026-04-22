Tetra Technologies (TTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Tetra Technologies to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, analysts expect Tetra Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tetra Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Clear Str cut Tetra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.25.

View Our Latest Report on Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

Tetra Technologies, Inc NYSE: TTI is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra's integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

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