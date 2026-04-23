What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for Strive Q1 Earnings?

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Free Report) - HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strive in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese anticipates that the company will earn ($5.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strive's current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Strive's Q2 2026 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Strive to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Strive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Strive in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASST

Strive Trading Up 8.8%

NASDAQ ASST opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 15.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Strive has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $268.40.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter. Strive had a negative net margin of 7,335.00% and a negative return on equity of 122.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASST. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Strive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Strive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Strive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Strive

In other Strive news, CFO Benjamin Pham bought 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,084.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,084.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Strive

Here are the key news stories impacting Strive this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a "Buy" and a $36 price target (~116% upside from the recent open). The firm published detailed multi-quarter and multi-year EPS forecasts (FY2026: $12.13; FY2027: $6.06 and quarterly cadence showing strong rebound), which underpin the analyst optimism and likely helped lift the stock and investor interest. HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a "Buy" and a $36 price target (~116% upside from the recent open). The firm published detailed multi-quarter and multi-year EPS forecasts (FY2026: $12.13; FY2027: $6.06 and quarterly cadence showing strong rebound), which underpin the analyst optimism and likely helped lift the stock and investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity: ~231,027 call contracts were bought, a ~275% increase vs. typical volume — a sign of bullish speculative or hedged directional interest that can amplify intraday upside momentum. (No article link provided)

Unusually large call-option activity: ~231,027 call contracts were bought, a ~275% increase vs. typical volume — a sign of bullish speculative or hedged directional interest that can amplify intraday upside momentum. (No article link provided) Positive Sentiment: Crypto market tailwind: Bitcoin reclaiming $75k is being cited as bullish for digital-asset-treasury (DAT) stocks like Strive, since a higher crypto price can improve asset portfolio valuations or investor sentiment toward DAT business models. 2 Crypto Stocks Flashing Bullish Signals

Crypto market tailwind: Bitcoin reclaiming $75k is being cited as bullish for digital-asset-treasury (DAT) stocks like Strive, since a higher crypto price can improve asset portfolio valuations or investor sentiment toward DAT business models. Neutral Sentiment: Reported institutional ownership: recent coverage notes Fidelity and Capital Group among top holders, which can lend credibility and longer-term demand but doesn’t guarantee near-term price direction. ASST Stock Edges Up After ‘Buy’ Rating

Reported institutional ownership: recent coverage notes Fidelity and Capital Group among top holders, which can lend credibility and longer-term demand but doesn’t guarantee near-term price direction. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain volatile and historically loss-making: recent reported quarterly EPS was deeply negative and consensus current-year estimate remains negative (-$0.63), and the stock has very high beta and a wide 52-week trading range — factors that increase risk and could produce sharp reversals if execution or crypto prices weaken. (Background data: market cap, P/E negative, beta and 52-week range from company data)

About Strive

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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